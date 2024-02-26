StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $17.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

STNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on StoneCo

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

StoneCo Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 237,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,376 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 344,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 387.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,551 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNE stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.