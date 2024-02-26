StockNews.com Lowers Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

TFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.56.

NYSE:TFX opened at $237.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Teleflex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

