StockNews.com Lowers SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SEIC opened at $67.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $67.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.88.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,013 shares of company stock worth $4,166,719 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SEI Investments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in SEI Investments by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

