Stifel Financial Corp Has $23.41 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $23,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $344.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.57 and a 200 day moving average of $297.19. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $345.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.15.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock worth $17,475,982 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

