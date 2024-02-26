Stantec (STN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Stantec to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN stock opened at $83.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Stantec has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Stantec alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $60,382,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after purchasing an additional 327,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stantec by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,198,000 after purchasing an additional 320,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Stantec by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 575,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,413,000 after purchasing an additional 285,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Stantec by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 243,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. StockNews.com lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STN

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.