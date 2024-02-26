Stantec (STN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.86 per share for the quarter.

Stantec Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE:STN opened at C$112.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$107.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.23. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$75.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.65. The firm has a market cap of C$12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. National Bankshares set a C$109.00 target price on shares of Stantec and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$114.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STN

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.