Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,879 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,867 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $163,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Splunk by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,720,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 27.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,557,000 after acquiring an additional 208,917 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $155.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.81.

Insider Activity at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Truist Financial downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPLK

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.