Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWN. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.59.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.91 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

