Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 143.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $103.85 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $118.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average of $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

