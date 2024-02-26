Sidoti Csr Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

HVT opened at $32.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $532.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 369,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after buying an additional 70,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 310,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $129,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,008.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.