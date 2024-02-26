SAP (NYSE:SAP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.50.

NYSE:SAP opened at $184.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.18. SAP has a 1 year low of $112.57 and a 1 year high of $184.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 121.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

