Rock Creek Group LP Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $788.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $597.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

