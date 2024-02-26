Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Issued By Raymond James

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CDE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1,742.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

