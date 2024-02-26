Pure Storage (PSTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 01/31/2024 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $40.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.54, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pure Storage

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 21,330.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 115,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 115,182 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Pure Storage by 479.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 126,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 104,649 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Pure Storage by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 172,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.