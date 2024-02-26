Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) vs. Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Head to Head Review

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Prairie Operating shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prairie Operating and Cipher Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $520,000.00 153.87 -$13.42 million N/A N/A Cipher Mining $3.04 million 253.82 -$39.05 million ($0.36) -8.42

Volatility and Risk

Prairie Operating has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cipher Mining.

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A N/A -210.51% Cipher Mining -102.52% -25.82% -21.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Prairie Operating and Cipher Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A Cipher Mining 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cipher Mining has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 73.27%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats Prairie Operating on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

