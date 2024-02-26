PPL (NYSE:PPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. PPL has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,567,000 after purchasing an additional 346,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

