Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Power Integrations has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Power Integrations Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of POWI opened at $70.45 on Monday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $80,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,786,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,491 shares of company stock worth $7,381,052 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 320.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

