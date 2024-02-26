Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 336 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $788.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $597.38 and its 200-day moving average is $505.29. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

