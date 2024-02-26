Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $175.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $176.96.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.