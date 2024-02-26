OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

