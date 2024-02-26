NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Waycross Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Waycross Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.7% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $788.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $597.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.29. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

