Northern Trust Corp Acquires 145,513 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,966,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 145,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $183,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $41.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

