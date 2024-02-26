National Bank Financial Comments on Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $16.36 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 1.94%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

