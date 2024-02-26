National Bank Financial Comments on Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.
Gibson Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $16.36 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
