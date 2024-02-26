Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 123.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after buying an additional 112,243 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,282,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caden Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $406.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $407.85.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.80.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,447. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

