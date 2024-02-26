Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 5,680 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Hologic by 312.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX opened at $76.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

