Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 1,572 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $866,851.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,477 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE EPRT opened at $24.56 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPRT

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.