Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $202.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC opened at $203.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $204.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

