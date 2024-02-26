Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Down 1.5 %

MX opened at $6.50 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MX. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

