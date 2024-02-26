Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $522.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.