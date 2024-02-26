LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

LG Display Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. LG Display has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.

Get LG Display alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LG Display by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.