LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2024

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPLFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

LG Display Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. LG Display has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LG Display by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LG Display

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.