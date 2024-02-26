Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $153,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 350.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

NVDA opened at $788.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $597.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.29. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $823.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

