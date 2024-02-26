Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 172 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO stock opened at $65.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average is $66.57. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $2.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.