James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America cut James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $978.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 231.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 125.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 327.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

