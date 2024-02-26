Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $81.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.3 %

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

NYSE:IR opened at $90.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.81. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.