HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

DINO opened at $57.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,919,000 after purchasing an additional 48,034 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,156,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,590,000 after purchasing an additional 209,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

