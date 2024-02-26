Head-To-Head Comparison: Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) vs. TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and TNR Technical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 0.37 -$39.57 million ($0.59) -0.92 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TNR Technical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dragonfly Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy -38.41% -190.15% -52.10% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dragonfly Energy and TNR Technical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dragonfly Energy currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,007.01%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than TNR Technical.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

