Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,240 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $247,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

NVDA opened at $788.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $597.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $823.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

