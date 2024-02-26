Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 176.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,786,426. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,282.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $650.00 and a 12 month high of $1,336.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,222.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,040.42.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

