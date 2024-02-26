Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) versus Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Head to Head Analysis

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Natura &Co’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care $2.25 billion 0.86 $114.70 million $2.04 18.96 Natura &Co $7.04 billion 0.65 -$553.91 million N/A N/A

Edgewell Personal Care has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natura &Co.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

91.9% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Edgewell Personal Care and Natura &Co, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care 1 2 1 0 2.00 Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.71%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than Natura &Co.

Volatility and Risk

Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care 4.66% 8.38% 3.41% Natura &Co 15.36% -1.07% -0.48%

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Natura &Co on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments. The company offers fragrances, makeup, body and facial care, sunscreen, soaps, deodorants, body oils, hair care, and gifts products. It also provides decorative, houseware, entertainment and leisure, and children's products, as well as jewelry, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company markets its products under the Natura, Avon, The Body Shop, and Aesop brand names through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

