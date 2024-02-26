Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Agree Realty worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,941,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,190,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 392,549 shares in the company, valued at $22,375,293. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 52,582 shares of company stock worth $3,136,302. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADC opened at $57.51 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

