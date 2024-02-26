DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 15th

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

DuPont de Nemours has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. DuPont de Nemours has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

DD stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 146,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 68,687 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $2,947,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

