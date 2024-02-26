Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Donegal Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

DGICA opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $465.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.34). Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $239.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 485.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Donegal Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

