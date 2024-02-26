Covestor Ltd Sells 958 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,194,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,536,000 after buying an additional 125,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,417,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,588,000 after buying an additional 694,876 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BECN opened at $87.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.40. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $89.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.64.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

