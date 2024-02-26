Covestor Ltd Sells 583 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $67.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.