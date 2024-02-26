Covestor Ltd Sells 3,200 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 1,287.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,754 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 102.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dropbox by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,930 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,536,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145 in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

