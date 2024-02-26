Covestor Ltd Sells 2,002 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Covestor Ltd cut its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 55.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Simmons First National’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

