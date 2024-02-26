Covestor Ltd Sells 194 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 202.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,648,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 818,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,744,000 after acquiring an additional 28,017 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $175.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.35.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

