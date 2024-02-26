Covestor Ltd Sells 1,171 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,737,000 after purchasing an additional 232,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $188.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.48. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.24 and a 52-week high of $194.69.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

