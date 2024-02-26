Covestor Ltd Raises Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Azenta were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 35.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.
Azenta Stock Down 0.0 %
Azenta stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06.
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
