Covestor Ltd Raises Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Azenta were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 35.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Down 0.0 %

Azenta stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Azenta

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.