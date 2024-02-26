Covestor Ltd Has $93,000 Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

FR opened at $54.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

